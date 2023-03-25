JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hunting (LON:HTG) to Overweight

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 340 ($4.18). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.84) on Friday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of £381.84 million, a PE ratio of 11,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.26.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 19,278 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £54,363.96 ($66,761.59). 18.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

