Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 432,786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,786 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 15.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $33,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

