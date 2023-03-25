Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

