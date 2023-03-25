Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,979,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

