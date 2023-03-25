Kaizen Financial Strategies Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.