Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

