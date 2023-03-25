Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

