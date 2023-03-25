Kaizen Financial Strategies Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

