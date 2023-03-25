Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 2,700 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 179.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

