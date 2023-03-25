Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 3,450 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

