Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

