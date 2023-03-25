Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

Shares of URI stock opened at $370.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

