Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 452 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Lennar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

