Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $208.70.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

