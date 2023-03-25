Kaspa Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $292.95 million and $5.55 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00332158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.50 or 0.25981134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010147 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,501,689,051 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,492,793,965.34875 with 17,492,794,212.290302 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01650218 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,624,075.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

