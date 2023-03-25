Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.51 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $394.05 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017961 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,778,046 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.