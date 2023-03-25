Kaye Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,848,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

