Kaye Capital Management Buys Shares of 257,255 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 257,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCP opened at $20.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

