Kaye Capital Management Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

