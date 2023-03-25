Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.17.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$35.48.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 134.27%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

