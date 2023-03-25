KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,347 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $3,576,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $12,560,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $360.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.