KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $330,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SRCE opened at $44.92 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

