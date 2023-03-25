KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.