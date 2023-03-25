KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 359,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMAR opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

