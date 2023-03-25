KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

