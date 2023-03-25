KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

