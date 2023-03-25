KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

