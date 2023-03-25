KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

AMGN stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

