KOK Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $847,188.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00199954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,530.41 or 0.99915807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07153921 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $853,612.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

