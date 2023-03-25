Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.14

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $24.66. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 40,034 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
