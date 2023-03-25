Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.14

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $24.66. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 40,034 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.