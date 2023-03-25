Komodo 1-Day Volume Reaches $460,806.50 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $460,806.50 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.