Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

