KT Co. (NYSE:KT) is Silchester International Investors LLP’s Largest Position

Silchester International Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,938,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559,700 shares during the period. KT comprises about 51.5% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned about 5.50% of KT worth $350,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 461.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KT by 132.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KT by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 298,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KT. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

