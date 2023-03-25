Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Leap Therapeutics

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

