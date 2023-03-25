LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.56

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1318239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $723.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 725,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.