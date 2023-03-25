Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.93 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.26 billion and $25.93 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,748.96 or 0.06341005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,865,037 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,860,334.47067827. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,753.49920821 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $13,282,942.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.