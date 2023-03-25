Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.28 billion and $25.07 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,754.46 or 0.06327289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.43 or 0.25979995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,862,140 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,860,334.47067827. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,753.49920821 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $13,282,942.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

