Lisk Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $150.00 million and $9.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,370,249 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

