Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $172.32 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $172.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,462,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,402,418.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380391 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
