Litecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $693.45 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and approximately $693.45 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $93.15 or 0.00338069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008938 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,559,314 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

