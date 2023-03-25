Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.