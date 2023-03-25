Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $40.72 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

