LUXO Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $9,029.95 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

