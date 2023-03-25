LVW Advisors LLC Has $32.57 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,375 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,362. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

