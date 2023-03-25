LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,929,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,902. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.