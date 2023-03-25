MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $12.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $413.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,452,000. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

