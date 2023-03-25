Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.62 million and approximately $1,932.92 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

