MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.16 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $12,050.92 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

