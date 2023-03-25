Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and $22,554.69 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000948 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,697.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

