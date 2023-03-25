MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
MMYT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
