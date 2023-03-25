MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Stories

